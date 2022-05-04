Police believe 55 sheep have been stolen from crofters' land on Lewis in the Western Isles.

The theft involves 32 ewes and 23 unborn lambs from Laxay common grazing, an area shared by crofters for raising livestock.

Police said extensive searches had been carried out with no trace of the animals being found, suggesting they had been stolen.

The sheep have been described as a mix of Mules, Texel, Beltex crosses, black-faced and Oxford crosses.

They were marked with green spray between their shoulders, along with either blue, green, red or purple marks on their backs.

Constable Rick Henderson, of Stornoway Police Station, said: “Due to the number of sheep missing, it is possible that a vehicle, such as a trailer, was used to remove them from the area. “We’re keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the theft, or saw any suspicious activity in the area.

"We’re also interested in speaking with anyone who believes they may have been offered the sale of these sheep recently.”