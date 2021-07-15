A new lifeboat is to be named after a teenager who died in the River Foss two years ago.

Sonny Ferry, 19, drowned in the river after a night out in York on 13 April 2019.

After two days of searching, the York Rescue Boat lifeboat crew found his body near Blue Bridge.

Kate and Steve Ferry, Sonny’s parents, met some of the team members who took part in the search and pledged to raise £45,000 for a replacement lifeboat.