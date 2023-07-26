The Irish government is planning to develop up to five new electricity interconnectors, including one to Great Britain.

Interconnectors are seen as an important part of efforts to decarbonise electricity.

They increase the capacity to match supply and demand from intermittent power sources like wind.

The island of Ireland currently has two electricity links to Great Britain.

There is a 500 megawatt (MW) interconnector between Scotland and Northern Ireland and a 500 MW link between Wales and the Republic.

A second 500MW link between the Republic and Wales, known as Greenlink, is currently being constructed and is due to be operational next year.

That project is being funded by the Swiss investment firm Partners Group.

The Celtic Interconnector, which will run between Cork and France, is due to be operational in 2027.

It is a joint project of the Irish state company Eirgrid and its French counterpart.