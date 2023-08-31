A man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving left a road and went down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the B3304 Porthleven Road, Helston, Cornwall, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

The man, in his 20s, who was the driver of the black Seat Ibiza, was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with serious injuries and then taken to Derriford Hospital by Cornwall Air Ambulance.

The road was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.