He said: "It's actually been wetter during the summer months and the spring months than it was during the winter.

"I mean, obviously it was cold, bitterly cold at the beginning, but in actual fact it just goes to show you throughout the year, anybody sleeping rough, the challenges are enormous."

Mr Ringsdore plans to sleep outside Trinity parish hall this month - and is hoping for dry weather.

He said: "St Ouen's last month [July] was particularly challenging because it was awful weather, it was blowing it was raining, the bells were going all night, so it was a real challenge.

"We didn't get a lot of sleep and it was very damp and uncomfortable."

Mr Ringsdore final sleep out in December is due to be outside his own home parish of St Saviour.