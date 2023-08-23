Jersey man sleeping rough each month for charity
A Jersey man raising money for a homeless charity aims to sleep outside every parish hall in the island.
Tim Ringsdore, chair of the Board of Trustees at Sanctuary Trust, plans to "sleep rough" once a month throughout 2023.
The challenge, to date, has raised £1,970 for the charity.
Mr Ringsdore said the changing weather conditions had highlighted the challenges homeless people faced.
He said: "It's actually been wetter during the summer months and the spring months than it was during the winter.
"I mean, obviously it was cold, bitterly cold at the beginning, but in actual fact it just goes to show you throughout the year, anybody sleeping rough, the challenges are enormous."
Mr Ringsdore plans to sleep outside Trinity parish hall this month - and is hoping for dry weather.
He said: "St Ouen's last month [July] was particularly challenging because it was awful weather, it was blowing it was raining, the bells were going all night, so it was a real challenge.
"We didn't get a lot of sleep and it was very damp and uncomfortable."
Mr Ringsdore final sleep out in December is due to be outside his own home parish of St Saviour.
