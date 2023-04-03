Nearly 4,500 Irish tenancies given notice at end of 2022
At a glance
4,329 properties in the Republic of Ireland were given a notice of termination in the last quarter of 2022
58% of these were because the landlord said they intended to sell the rental property
The news comes days after the Irish government controversially halted an eviction ban
- Published
Just over 4,300 properties in the Republic of Ireland were given a notice of termination in the last quarter of 2022, figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) reveal.
Of the 4,329 properties, 58% were because the landlord said they intended to sell the rental property.
A further 2,630 outstanding terminations are expected to come into effect between April and July of this year.
The news comes days after the Irish government controversially halted an eviction ban, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, that was re-enacted last October in an effort to combat winter homelessness.
Opposition parties hoped the ban would be extended past its March deadline, but instead the government agreed to immediately end it on 1 April.
Sinn Féin had tabled legislation to extend the ban until January, while Labour introduced a no-confidence vote in the coalition government, which they ultimately survived., external
On Wednesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien told Seanad Éireann (upper house of Irish parliament) that the eviction ban was "never intended to be a permanent arrangement".
He said increasing housing supply would help resolve challenges in the rental market and that extending the eviction ban would not achieve this.
"No party ever suggested it be permanent. The fear was that lifting the ban would speed up the loss and were it to be extended we would lose more private property owners in the market," he said.
"The ban could not be extended forever. There was a problem there."
From last July, new legislation came into effect that requires landlords to self-report a copy of all termination notices to the RTB on the same day as it is served on the tenant.
The notice of termination (NoT) is invalid if this requirement is not met.
The RTB said: "It is important to note, the number of NoTs received should not be interpreted as directly correlating to one landlord/tenant/tenancy.
"For example, one NoT could be received which relates to multiple tenants in one tenancy or separate NoTs could be received for each tenant in a tenancy.”