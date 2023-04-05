Tickets are now available to sit in Liberation Square for this year's Liberation Day celebrations in Jersey.

The event on 9 May will mark 78 years since the German Occupation of Jersey ended.

The service of thanksgiving and re-enactment of the flag raising starts at 11:00 BST in the square, after parades and a special sitting of the States.

Liberation Day will be the finale of four days of activities taking place on the island as Jersey celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III throughout the bank holiday weekend.