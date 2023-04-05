Tickets available for Liberation Day
At a glance
Tickets are available for the Liberation Day event in Liberation Square, Jersey
The event is being held on 9 May
It will mark 78 years since the German Occupation of Jersey ended
- Published
Tickets are now available to sit in Liberation Square for this year's Liberation Day celebrations in Jersey.
The event on 9 May will mark 78 years since the German Occupation of Jersey ended.
The service of thanksgiving and re-enactment of the flag raising starts at 11:00 BST in the square, after parades and a special sitting of the States.
Liberation Day will be the finale of four days of activities taking place on the island as Jersey celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III throughout the bank holiday weekend.
The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be occupied during the war and their conquest was viewed by the occupying forces as a stepping-stone to the full invasion of Britain.
Bailiff of Jersey Sir Timothy Le Cocq said: "Liberation Day will always remain an important day for all islanders as it not only provides us with an opportunity to share the stories of those who lived through the Occupation but also for us to join together with friends and family for this special island event.
"The Occupation of Jersey was arguably the defining moment of the last hundred years and Liberation is rightly commemorated by our unique public holiday."
Tickets, which are free and are on a first come first served basis, can be obtained here, external or via parish halls.