A﻿ man who broke a football fan's jaw after punching him in the face outside a kebab shop has been given a suspended sentence.

Daniel Ball was seen on CCTV attacking his victim - who had been watching the England men's football team play in Euro 2020 - in the early hours of 4 July last year in High Street, Warsop.

The 35-year-old, of Morven Terrace in Warsop, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm without intent at an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

He was given a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 in compensation.