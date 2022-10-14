Man avoids jail for fracturing England fan's jaw
A man who broke a football fan's jaw after punching him in the face outside a kebab shop has been given a suspended sentence.
Daniel Ball was seen on CCTV attacking his victim - who had been watching the England men's football team play in Euro 2020 - in the early hours of 4 July last year in High Street, Warsop.
The 35-year-old, of Morven Terrace in Warsop, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm without intent at an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He was given a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 in compensation.
Nottinghamshire Police said Ball knocked his victim to the ground after punching him in the face, then hit him another 10 times as he lay on the pavement.
Det Con Nathan Bingham said: "Although the victim could not remember much about the incident, officers were able to trace the offender by analysing footage from the town centre.
"It once again shows the value of CCTV in bringing offenders to justice and I am pleased Ball has now been dealt with by the courts."