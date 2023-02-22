Wakefield Council has been accused of putting public safety at risk after it was revealed many of the local authority’s CCTV cameras were out of action.

Angry business owners hit by a wave of burglaries said the lack of security cameras in the city centre had left them vulnerable.

The council confirmed that there had been an “issue” with some cameras since October.

Urgent talks have been called for after businesses were repeatedly burgled during a city centre crime spree.

Business owner Antony De Csernatony, whose cafe and bar KRA:FT was broken into on 30 January, said he had previously raised the issue with the council.

“I can’t believe as a city we do not have security cameras in place. It really is quite scary," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“Are crimes being missed and going undetected because of this?"

Violet Ruszczynska, owner of Havana Tanning Spa, had the windows of her shop smashed during an apparent attempted break-in at her premises on Cross Street earlier this month.