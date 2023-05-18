Two charged over group street fight with knives
At a glance
Police were called to Foxhall Road, Forest Fields, at 19:25 BST on Tuesday
A group of young men were said to be fighting with knives
Officers have now charged a man aged 18 and a boy of 15 with violent disorder
- Published
A man aged 18 and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with violent disorder in connection with a large street fight in Nottingham.
Police said they were called to Foxhall Road, Forest Fields, at 19:25 BST on Tuesday following a report of a group of young men fighting with knives.
When officers arrived the offenders fled in different directions.
Three people were treated at Queen’s Medical Centre for injuries not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man had also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The boy was also charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to an earlier incident on 11 May.
Police have appealed to anyone else who was involved in the disorder, or who has information about what happened, to contact them immediately.