Divers were used to identify the problems in the pool, which was built in the 1930s.

They included one crack in the pool and another in a pump room pipe.

Mr Glenton told the BBC he had been concerned ahead of the meeting in the town hall on Monday in case "no-one turns up" but said between 50 and 60 people attended.

He said: "We're feeling positive that we can achieve this quite significant challenge ahead of us."

He also said the pool heroes could be groups, individuals or businesses.

Local business owner Paul Parker and members of his family have pledged £5,000.

He said: "I've lived in this town all my life and to lose this community asset would be a catastrophe."

"There is not so much to do in rural areas and there have been council funding cuts.

"It [the pool] means everything and we want it to survive."