An Irish soldier who was seriously injured on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is to return home to the Republic of Ireland.

Trooper Shane Kearney was injured when the armoured vehicle he was travelling to Beirut in came under attack.

Pte Seán Rooney was killed in the incident on 14 December.

The 22-year-old will be flown by a medical aircraft from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, then taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Trooper Kearney, who is from Killeagh in County Cork, is in a stable condition, the Irish Defence Forces has said.