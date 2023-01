A man has denied raping a woman in a lane.

Police were called to the site near Talbot Street in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff, following an incident in the early hours of 12 December.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Luke Spinks, of Ely, Cardiff, pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in June.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and four counts of fraud and has been remanded in custody.