A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle crash in Buckinghamshire.

The man in his 30s was killed when his green Kawasaki bike was involved in a collision with a silver Honda car on the A413 close to Hardwick, near Aylesbury, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the Honda remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police called for anyone with information to come forward.