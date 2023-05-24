Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle crash in Buckinghamshire.
The man in his 30s was killed when his green Kawasaki bike was involved in a collision with a silver Honda car on the A413 close to Hardwick, near Aylesbury, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the Honda remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Thames Valley Police called for anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Cate Paling said: "We’d also ask any motorists with dashcams, and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident, to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation."
