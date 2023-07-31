The mother of a young rail fan with cancer has thanked workmates who are visiting 500 train stations to raise funds for the boy.

Four-year-old Teddy Lichten, from Hassocks in West Sussex, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July 2022.

The family are aiming to raise £300,000 for treatment offered in the US which is unavailable in the UK.

Work colleagues of Kat Lichten are visiting every London Tube and railway station to help raise £1,500.