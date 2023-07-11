Accidental 999 callers urged by police not to hang up
People who call 999 in error are being urged by police not to hang up but stay on the line to tell the operator
Warwickshire Police said it gets hundreds of calls where no-one speaks on the line
Investigating them takes "valuable time", Ch Supt Mike Smith says
People who dial 999 by mistake are being urged by a police force not to hang up.
Callers are being asked by Warwickshire Police to let the call handler know it was an error as every silent emergency call is followed up.
The force said it received more than 10,750 calls to 999 in June and more than a fifth - 2,181 - were silent.
“If you do dial 999 accidentally, please don’t hang up," Ch Supt Mike Smith said.
If callers stayed on the line and told operators it was a mistake it would "save them valuable time," he added.
The force said some silent calls can be made on purpose, such as when a person is subject to domestic abuse and cannot speak, but that most were accidental.
There has been a sharp rise in 999 calls across the country and it is thought to be partly due to an update to Android smartphones.
The update has affected the number of silent calls to Warwickshire Police but it was "possible to dial 999 accidentally from any smartphone," Ch Supt Smith said.
