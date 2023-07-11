People who dial 999 by mistake are being urged by a police force not to hang up.

Callers are being asked by Warwickshire Police to let the call handler know it was an error as every silent emergency call is followed up.

The force said it received more than 10,750 calls to 999 in June and more than a fifth - 2,181 - were silent.

“If you do dial 999 accidentally, please don’t hang up," Ch Supt Mike Smith said.