Plymouth care home put in special measures

"Staff used disrespectful and outdated language when talking about the people who lived there," said Debbie Ivanova, CQC deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people.

"We also found evidence of a closed culture, which is when institutionalised practices are used and increase people's dependence on the manager and staff," she said.

"Staff did not encourage, support or empower people to make their own decisions or to develop life skills and increase their independence."

Inspectors, who visited the home in November, also reported that one resident said they had been physically abused by a member of staff, but the manager had failed to report it to the local authority and investigate it further.

In another incident, a resident had been injured in a fall and had been taken to hospital, but it had not been reported to the CQC.

Ratings for safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership were all rated inadequate after being rated good at a previous inspection.

Special measures means the home will be re-inspected in six months and if sufficient improvements have not been made at that point, CQC will take further enforcement action to ensure people are safe.