Low water levels and Covid restrictions have been blamed for a steep fall in the number of rod-caught salmon on the River Tweed.

The River Tweed Commission (RTC) annual report showed a "significant reduction" in 2021's figures compared with the previous year.

There were 5,862 rod-caught salmon recorded last year - down from more than 9,600 in 2020.

However, the figure was still slightly ahead of the low levels seen in 2018.

The RTC said rivers across Scotland had seen declining catches in recent years, reflecting decreasing survival at sea.

It is continuing to work on measures to boost numbers along the Tweed like tree planting, tagging young salmon and working with the Scottish government on a wild salmon strategy.