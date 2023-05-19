Pupils at a school in Warwickshire were told to stay at home after travellers moved on to the site.

Myton School in Warwick said the school was closed to all students except those with external exams in Year 11, 12 and 13.

"We are working with the police, bailiffs and private security to get them removed as soon as possible," the school said in a statement to parents.

Work has been set remotely for all remaining students.