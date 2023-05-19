Pupils stay home as travellers park on school field
At a glance
Travellers moved on to a school field at Myton School on Thursday evening
All pupils, except those taking exams were asked to remain home
The school said it was working with the police, bailiffs and private security
Police said they expected the group to move on on Friday
Pupils at a school in Warwickshire were told to stay at home after travellers moved on to the site.
Myton School in Warwick said the school was closed to all students except those with external exams in Year 11, 12 and 13.
"We are working with the police, bailiffs and private security to get them removed as soon as possible," the school said in a statement to parents.
Work has been set remotely for all remaining students.
Warwickshire Police said it was made aware of an unauthorised encampment on Myton Road shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday.
"Officers are engaging with them," the force said.
Police said they had received no reports of anti-social behaviour and that the group had "indicated they will move on" on Friday.
"If not, there are plans in place to respond appropriately," the force added.