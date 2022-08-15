All sergeants and inspectors in An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) will wear a new uniform from Monday.

More than 13,000 officers will now wear polo shirts, two-tone soft-shell and waterproof jackets and trousers.

The uniform will also feature the An Garda Síochána crest for the first time.

This is only the third time in their 100-year history that gardaí (Irish police officers) have formally upgraded their uniform.