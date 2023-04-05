Suspected sexual assault witness appeal
- Published
A sexual assault in the early hours of the morning has prompted a police appeal for witnesses.
A woman in her 40s was assaulted on Monday in the Stanley Road area of Barrow, Cumbria.
She was left with facial injuries, Cumbria Police said.
The force has released CCTV footage showing someone they would like to speak to who was in the area at the time.
Officers are also appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage taken in the area between 00:20 and 02:00 on Monday.
Det Supt Jenny Beattie said: "Incidents such as this are very rare, but the community can take reassurance that we are doing all we can to investigate this."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.