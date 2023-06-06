Fire crews tackle fire in swimming pool boiler house
At a glance
Crews were called to an Ongar home on Monday night
The fire started in a swimming pool boiler house, Essex fire service said
The "fantastic work of crew" was praised by an incident commander
- Published
A fire that started in a swimming pool boiler shed caused heat damage to a neighbour's house, a fire service has said.
Essex Fire and County Fire Service said crews were called to Stanford Rivers Road in Ongar at 22:48 BST on Monday.
It said the owners discovered the blaze after they were woken by barking dogs.
An investigation was under way with the cause of the blaze unknown.
Dan Hockley, incident commander, said: "The shed building has been damaged by fire and the fascia and guttering of both the owners and neighbour's house were damaged from the heat."
But he added that due to the "fantastic work" of firefighters, the blaze "did not spread any further and cause considerably more damage".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830