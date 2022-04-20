Ireland may have to open arenas to offer shelter to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has said.

He was speaking after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at Shannon Airport on Wednesday.

A total of 24,438 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the war. About 16,128 of these are living in state accommodation.

But Mr Martin said finding accommodation was proving very challenging.

The government is considering using arenas as shelter.

In Cork, about 320 people are expected to move into Mill Street Arena by the end of this week.