Teenager dies after getting into difficulty off Dublin beach

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Burrow beach in Sutton, County Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at 19:30 local time.

The teenager was removed from the water and was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin where he later passed away.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the second boy was rescued from the water by lifeguards and members of the public.