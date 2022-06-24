A head teacher knocked off his bicycle in a fatal crash has been described as a "much-loved husband and father".

Jeremy Richardson, 61, from Leeds, died in hospital following after he was injured on Byron Street, Bradford, on Wednesday morning.

Beckfoot Trust and Beckfoot Thornton in Bradford, where he worked as an executive head, said his death was "greatly felt by us all".

The driver of the other vehicle involved stopped at the scene and was working with West Yorkshire Police, the force said.