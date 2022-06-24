Tributes paid to cycle crash death head teacher
Jeremy Richardson was hit as he rode his bike along Byron Street in Bradford
The head teacher is described as "a great leader and a wonderful man"
Beckfoot Thornton school, where he worked, will reopen on Monday in line with his family's wishes
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward
A head teacher knocked off his bicycle in a fatal crash has been described as a "much-loved husband and father".
Jeremy Richardson, 61, from Leeds, died in hospital following after he was injured on Byron Street, Bradford, on Wednesday morning.
Beckfoot Trust and Beckfoot Thornton in Bradford, where he worked as an executive head, said his death was "greatly felt by us all".
The driver of the other vehicle involved stopped at the scene and was working with West Yorkshire Police, the force said.
Shirley Watson, from the school trust, said the father of three was "a great leader and a wonderful man", who had an "immense impact" on the school, staff and the students since he joined in 2017.
The school was closed for training on Friday but would reopen on Monday - a decision Mr Richardson's family said was " absolutely what Jeremy would have wanted".
Professional support was being offered to staff and pupils, Ms Watson added.
Any witnesses to the collision, especially those with dash camera footage, are asked to get in touch with officers.
