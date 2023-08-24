Thousands of students across the Channel Islands have received their GCSE and BTech Level 2 results.

The majority of the qualifications were awarded based on a combination of exams and coursework over a two-year period.

The marking in England was designed to bring the proportion of top grades back to where they were in 2019 - before the pandemic.

Paul Robinson, the acting head teacher at Beaulieu in Jersey, said it had been a "nervous start to the day" before "lots of celebration".