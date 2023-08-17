Across the south-east of England, students have opened their A-level, T-level and BTec results.

The proportion of top A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell for a second year, but it is still higher than it was in 2019.

Reigate Grammar School in Surrey said this year's cohort faced challenges due to disrupted education.

Headmaster Shaun Fenton said students "overcame so much to do so well", adding he "could not be prouder".