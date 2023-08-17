A-levels: South East students receive results
At a glance
Students across Kent, Sussex and Surrey have been opening A-Level results
Figures show the proportion of top A-Level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell for a second year
Across the UK, 79% of those receiving results gained a place at their first choice university, Ucas said
Across the south-east of England, students have opened their A-level, T-level and BTec results.
The proportion of top A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell for a second year, but it is still higher than it was in 2019.
Reigate Grammar School in Surrey said this year's cohort faced challenges due to disrupted education.
Headmaster Shaun Fenton said students "overcame so much to do so well", adding he "could not be prouder".
Headteacher of Seaford Head School Bob Ellis said he was "incredibly proud of this fantastic group of students".
Four pupils secured places at the University of Oxford.
Amongst those was Harry, who will be studying biology.
He said: "I can’t believe that I will be starting at Oxford in a few weeks’ time. I am so grateful to the teachers who have supported me".
Mr Ellis added: “I am incredibly proud of this fantastic group of students and our amazing staff who have supported them at every step of the way.”
Uckfield College student Louis got three A*s and one A and will study engineering at the University of Cambridge.
Fellow pupil Oliver will start a maths degree at the University of Oxford after achieving two A*, an A and B.
Pupils of Herne Bay High School have also been celebrating results.
Ben will be joining the army and Maddie is going to Bournemouth University to study events management.
Vlad Pokoievych is one of a number of Ukrainian refugees who were offered scholarships at Brighton College.
Mr Pokoievych studied at the independent school for about a year and a half.
"I'm really, really nervous," he said opening his results, adding he was just going to "go for it".
He said he was "so happy" to have secured a place at Bath University studying business and plans to become a businessman in the future.
Katrina Handford, head of Kent College in Pembury, said she was "thrilled" for students and that they "thoroughly deserve to celebrate the wonderful successes they have achieved".
