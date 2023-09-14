Passengers leaving island down 25% on 2019
At a glance
Data shows the number of passengers departing Guernsey is down by 25% compared to the same period four years ago
The government published a range of figures in its second quarterly Traveller and Visitor Accommodation Bulletin
The number of visitors leaving was down by more than 30%
The total number of passengers, including residents, departing Guernsey is down by 25% compared with the same period four years ago, government data show, external.
The States of Guernsey's second quarterly Traveller and Visitor Accommodation Bulletin showed that there were just under 171,000 departures in the period of April to June 2023.
It was the second bulletin of the year, published on Tuesday.
It shows 56% of departing passengers were going to a UK air or sea port.
The figures also show 12% went to Jersey, 10% to the rest of the world and 22% were on a cruise ship or yacht trip.
The total number of departing visitors over the period was 101,977; 33% lower than in 2019.
The total number of departing residents was 67,107; 12% lower.
The occupancy of the 1,902 available visitor accommodation units was 56% in April, 67% in May and 81% in June 2023.
