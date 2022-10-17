Boots signed by two of the world's greatest footballers - Pele and Diego Maradona - have been donated to a school raffle.

L﻿ochaber High School in Fort William is raising money for its pipe and wind bands.

Principal teacher of music, Mark Reynolds, said the school was amazed and delighted to be given the football boots. The raffle will be drawn next month.

P﻿ele was a member of Brazilian national teams that won three World Cup championships, and he is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina and represented his country in four World Cups.

He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals.

T﻿he ball used in that goal, which saw Maradona score by punching the ball into the net, is expected to fetch up to £3m in an auction next month.