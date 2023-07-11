Driver arrested after car crashes off flyover
A driver has been arrested after a car crashed through a barrier and fell from a flyover on to another road.
Essex Police said officers were called to a collision at the Fairglen Interchange on the A1245 at about 16.55 BST on Sunday.
At the scene officers found a car on its roof, which reportedly collided with the crash barrier on the A127 and fell onto the road below, the force said.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, was subsequently arrested.
Police said he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified and driving dangerously.
He has been released under investigation.
Two passengers, a man and woman both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing, police said.
