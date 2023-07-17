A virtual fence has been introduced at an area of outstanding natural beauty to help keep grazing cows safe.

The Nofence system works via an app and has been introduced at the Mendip Hills in Somerset by the National Trust, where 60 cows at Crook Peak have been given solar-powered GPS collars.

If cattle approach the virtual boundary, they are alerted by a musical tone and if they persist, they are then deterred by a weak electrical pulse.

Lilly Dawson, Mendip Project Manager for the National Trust, said: "It's amazing really. It's revolutionising our job."