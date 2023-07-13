In photos: Annual Scarva Sham Fight
Slide 1 of 9, ill and sister Georgia Gardiner pictured with dog Carson, Calum Guiney and Andrew Devlin, Carson the Irish Wolfhound was there to see the fight along with Will and Georgia Gardiner, Calum Guiney and Andrew Devlin
Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets of Scarva in County Down for the annual Sham Fight
A parade took place in the village before the crowds gathered for a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of King William over King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690
Scarva is where King William is said to have camped with his army on his way to the battle of the Boyne
