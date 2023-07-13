Image gallery

Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Carson the Irish Wolfhound was there to see the fight along with Will and Georgia Gardiner, Calum Guiney and Andrew Devlin Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Tens of thousands of visitors converged on the County Down village for the traditional celebrations Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Some 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and about 70 bands were on parade Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, A pipe band makes its way through the parade route Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, The spectators enjoyed the good weather Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, A cool customer on parade at Scarva Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Thousands, young and old, turned out to watch the parade Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, The mock battle take place between rival monarchs William and James and their men Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, It's all over: King William wins

