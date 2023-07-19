A body has been found in water next to a shopping centre in Hull.

Humberside Police said it was alerted to the discovery at Princes Quay shopping centre on Princes Dock Street at about 11:15 BST on Wednesday.

The body had not yet been identified and the death was being treated as "unexplained", the force said.

"A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers look to establish the circumstances of how they came to be in the water," a spokesperson said.

The force said its inquiry was ongoing and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.