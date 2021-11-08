Hundreds of prehistoric tools found along river
A site on the banks of an Aberdeenshire river has been found to be a hotspot of prehistoric activity.
In just three days earlier this year hundreds of stone tools were uncovered.
Archaeologists hope to make more Mesolithic finds this month.
They have organised an excavation to uncover more clues to life on the river 10,000 years ago.
More than 1,200 Mesolithic tools have been unearthed from along an Aberdeenshire river.
The flints, collected by archaeologists and volunteers in just three days earlier this year, were used by people who had lived along the Dee 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.
Finds include a broken piece of a hammer-shaped object called a mace head.
Archaeology group Mesolithic Deeside now hopes to uncover more clues to prehistoric life at the site at Milton of Crathes.
It has organised a week-long excavation from 11-14 November.
Flints, pieces of worked stone, have been found at Milton of Crathes in the past. The tools are thought to have been used as scrapers for turning raw animal hide into clothing, and as blades for cutting.
Mesolithic Deeside co-secretary Sheila Duthie said: "When I started finding flints over 20 years ago, I could never have imagined contributing to such a massive project which is without doubt broadening our understanding of prehistoric human activity on Deeside."
"My ideal pastime is footerin' in flat fields with fine folk finding flints , fair or foul."