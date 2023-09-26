Treatment works issue sparks 'boil water' warning
- Published
Some people in Truro have been asked to boil their water before drinking it after an "issue" at a local water treatment works.
It is believed about 600 properties have been impacted by the problem.
South West Water said the warning was a "precautionary measure" after an "issue" took place at a local water treatment works.
The company said all impacted households had been notified, and said it would keep people updated.
