A venue in Norwich city centre is to get £3.6m in funding for renovation.
The Halls, a Grade I listed Scheduled Monument already used for public and private events, will be refurbished and upgraded into a dynamic multi-use arts centre.
The funding comes from Norwich City Council's successful bid to the government's Town Deal scheme in 2020.
The council said the project is part of its effort to broaden the cultural activities on offer.
The Halls date back to the 14th Century and have been used regularly for civic events since 1544, when the first mayor's feast was held for the inauguration of Henry Fuller.
The Norwich Triennial Festival began here in 1824.
Today, the venue is used for conferences, weddings, concerts and meetings, with different halls available to hire.
The funding will be invested in upgrading facilities, including audio visual equipment and lighting.
A major redesign to improve flow and accessibility is also planned, as well as a revamp of the outside space and enhanced dining options.
Structural work will be completed alongside the refurbishment project.
This will include work to the roof, stained glass windows and secondary glazing in St Andrew’s Hall.
With the development of The Halls, Norwich City Council aims to support the wider cultural offering in the city, as well as contributing to the Norwich 2040 Vision, external.
A spokesperson for the Labour-run council said: "The Halls is a hugely important and unique heritage building that contributes so much to the fantastic cultural offer we have in Norwich.
"By carrying out these upgrades, we’re excited about the potential to create an iconic venue that will host community and cultural events for many years to come."
To carry out the improvements, The Halls will be closed from 1 January 2024 for an estimated 12 months.
