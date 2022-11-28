Highland Council hopes to make £370,000 in savings by moving its staff out of historic Inverness Town House.

T﻿he local authority said the 140-year-old building was no longer fit for purpose as office space for its 100 employees based there.

It said more suitable offices would be found for the workers and it would cease payments to the Inverness Common Good Fund for use of the property.

T﻿he local authority said money would still be generated for the fund from almost 300 events held each year, including public meetings, dinners and weddings.

A﻿ meeting of the full council will be asked to approve the relocation of staff.