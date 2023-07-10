NHS boss temporarily takes on third hospital
- Published
The chief executive of the NHS trust that runs two of the region's biggest hospitals is set to take over a third.
Nick Hulme will be interim chief executive Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Trust (NNUH) from next month until February.
He is currently the boss of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.
"I like a new challenge and I'm happy to take it on," he said.
Mr Hulme will take on the role while a permanent chief executive is recruited and remain in charge of ESNEFT.
Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, he said: "I have to make sure none of the services across Ipswich and Colchester [hospital] will suffer."
He said he hopes his "many years of experience will help [NNUH] and provide some stability" before the permanent chief executive is in place".
