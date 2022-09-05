A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after an accident on a trawler off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The incident began at around 03:45 BST after the crewman on the Belgian boat was injured.

The vessel was sailed into Milford Haven and the coastguard rescue helicopter based in St Athan was scrambled.

The casualty was later winched aboard the helicopter and flown to hospital in Cardiff.

The trawler involved appears to have been the 26m (approx 86ft), 207 tonne Wilmar although the vessel has not been officially named by the coastguard.