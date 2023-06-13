Water supplier urges 'essential' use only
A provider has asked people to only use water for essential purposes amid supply issues in parts of Kent and Sussex.
South East Water is asking customers to keep usage to essentials like drinking, cooking and hygiene to help refill the network.
They have blamed hot weather on the pressure placed on local supply.
Wadhurst, Staplehurst, Mayfield, Crowborough and parts of Brighton have been affected by the issue.
The water company said the lack of "significant rainfall" since the end of April has put considerable pressure on their ability to "treat, pump and supply water".
In a statement on Monday, South East Water said: "Due to temperatures soaring across our region in recent days, and the prolonged dry weather we’ve experienced for the last six weeks, we’re having to pump much more drinking water to customer taps than normal."
The firm said it had opened bottled water stations in Rotherfield Village Hall in Crowborough and Mayfield Memorial Hall in Mayfield.
In a tweet, external, the Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, Nus Ghani, described the situation as "woeful".
Southern Water - which has reported no water/low pressure in the Brighton area - has apologised for the "inconvenience" and said it aimed to complete repairs as soon as possible.
A statement said: "When your water comes back on, you may notice some minor discolouration or low pressure; this is completely normal and is only temporary."
