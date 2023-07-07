Two drug dealers have been found guilty of stabbing an aspiring lawyer in north-west London.

Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity as he returned from a trip to Waitrose in 2021.

He and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six men in Kilburn.

Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford, and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, were found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.