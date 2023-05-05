A handcrafted wooden bowl designed by Manx artists has been sent to King Charles III in celebration of his Coronation.

The item, inlaid with silver peregrine falcons, has been gifted on behalf of the people of the Isle of Man.

A government spokesman said it had been made "to reflect the monarch's life-long passion for the environment and traditional craftsmanship".

It also referenced the "island's heritage, language and culture", he added.