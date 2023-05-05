Handcrafted Manx bowl marks King's Coronation
A handcrafted wooden bowl designed by Manx artists has been sent to King Charles III in celebration of his Coronation.
The item, inlaid with silver peregrine falcons, has been gifted on behalf of the people of the Isle of Man.
A government spokesman said it had been made "to reflect the monarch's life-long passion for the environment and traditional craftsmanship".
It also referenced the "island's heritage, language and culture", he added.
'Passion for sustainability'
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: “We hope this gift reflects the King’s love of the environment and celebrates our island, a proud Unesco Biosphere.”
The bowl was shaped by artist Graham Hall at Grenaby Studios out of a fallen elm tree found in woodland near Tynwald Hill.
Mr Hall said he was "honoured" to take on the special commission, which reflected "the King’s passion for sustainability and the natural world, where I take my inspiration".
It is engraved with the Manx phrase "slaynt as shee as eash dy vea, as maynr ys son dy bra," which means "health and peace and length of life and happiness for ever".
The peregrine falcons featured on the bowl pay homage to a tradition that dates back to the 15th Century.
Henry IV first gave live falcons to Sir John Stanley in 1406 on the condition he would give two of the birds to every future monarch of England on their coronation.
The last monarch to receive live animals was George IV in 1821.
However, a government spokesman said the bird of prey, which forms part of the Isle of Man’s coat of arms, had remained "a feature of subsequent Manx coronation gifts".
The silver falcons were created by Claire and Scott Pearse at Tynwald Mills.
Ms Pearse said the recycled silver used was "in keeping with the sustainability concept".
