Woman charged with murder after fatal stabbing
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Kasey Anderson was attacked in the chest and leg at a house on Carr Lane East, Croxteth at about 18:30 GMT on 12 March, police said.
The 24-year-old, from Croxteth, died in hospital just under three weeks later.
Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court later.
A 44-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, who were previously arrested in connection with the investigation, remain on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk