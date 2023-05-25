Posthumous UN honour for Irish soldier killed in Lebanon
At a glance
Pte Seán Rooney was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut
He was awarded the the Dag Hammarskjöld medal in New York on Thursday
Pte Rooney was the first Irish soldier to die while on UN peacekeeping duty in Lebanon in more than 20 years.
An Irish soldier killed while on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has been honoured posthumously by the United Nations.
Pte Seán Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was in one of two armoured vehicles that came under fire while travelling to Beirut last December.
Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Fergal Mythen accepted the Dag Hammarskjöld medal on behalf of the family of Private Rooney in New York on Thursday.
Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres said UN peacekeepers “are the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world”.
“For 75 years they have supported people and communities rocked by conflict and upheaval across the globe," he said.
“Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we honour their extraordinary contributions to international peace and security.”
Dag Hammarskjöld Medals, named in honour of the Swedish diplomat who served as UN secretary general, are awarded each year to peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag.
The medal ceremony forms part of a series of events planned to mark the 75th anniversary of United Nations peacekeeping.