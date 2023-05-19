Guernsey women avoid traffic by swimming to work

A group of swimmers in Guernsey have avoided road traffic by swimming to work.

To mark Alternative Travel Week three swimmers decided to take on the challenge.

The aim of the week is to reduce congestion by replacing solo car journeys with alternative methods such as car-sharing, bike rides, walking or bus trips.

Jayne Peckham was joined by her friends, Heidi Le Marquand and Michelle Bottes as they swam from Richmond Corner to Salerie Corner in St Peter Port.