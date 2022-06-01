Record holding Channel swimmer to try again for retirement swim

A record holding English Channel swimmer will try for another crossing this summer.

Sally Minty-Gravett, from Jersey, is the oldest person to have completed a double English Channel crossing and has completed a solo crossing in every one of the last five decades.

This attempt is her third to complete the swim in a sixth decade.

Mrs Minty-Gravett made her first crossing in 1975 aged 18.

She says this will be her retirement swim, dedicating it to her husband and fellow endurance swimmer Charlie, who died in 2020.

Mrs Minty-Gravett received an MBE in 2016 for her services to swimming.