An ultra running event was hit by torrential rain and high winds on Wednesday.

Twenty-three athletes were unable to finish day four of the eight-day Cape Wrath Ultra due to the conditions in Torridon in the north west Highlands.

The race involves 248 miles (400km) of running in Knoydart, Kintail, Torridon, Assynt and Sutherland.

Since the start of the race, the number of competitors has fallen from 270 to 190 and then to 167 by the end of Wednesday.

Organisers said the weather had "really bared its teeth".

They said the weather and underfoot conditions had been challenging.