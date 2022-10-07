Boy charged with attempted murder after stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed in Nottingham.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed in Lower Parliament Street in the city centre on 30 September.
A boy, 16, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later.
Following the stabbing, which happened at about 12:45 BST, the victim was taken to hospital with chest and leg injuries.
His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.