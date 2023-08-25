Councillors plan to give police enhanced powers to deal with trouble-makers at a park in a Derbyshire town.

South Derbyshire District Council said it was considering introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for Swadlincote's Eureka Park.

It said the move followed an increase in reported incidents of antisocial behaviour at the park.

PSPOs are designed to tackle nuisance behaviour in a defined area by giving officers more powers to move on people breaching set conditions such as loitering in a group or using a bike, scooter or skateboard in an intimidating fashion.