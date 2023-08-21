Cork triathlon: Post-mortem examinations due after two deaths
At a glance
Post-mortem examinations are due after two men died during an Ironman triathlon event in County Cork
The men who died were Ivan Chittenden, 64, from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from County Meath
Both men got into difficulty in the swim element of the half Ironman triathlon event at Claycastle beach
The organisers of the event, Ironman Ireland, said they were "deeply saddened" by the deaths
Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out after two competitors died while participating in the swim element of an Ironman event in Youghal, County Cork.
The men have been named locally as Ivan Chittenden, 64, from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from County Meath.
Both men got into difficulty in the swim element of the half Ironman triathlon event at Claycastle beach on Sunday.
They were removed from the water by rescue services, and taken to Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí (Irish police) said both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel and the local coroner has been notified.
The organisers of the event, Ironman Ireland, said they were "deeply saddened" by the deaths.
They said that due to weather conditions at the time, the swim course for both the Ironman 70.3 and the full distance event had been shortened to 1.9km (1.18 miles).
"During the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance," they said.
"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."
Swim moved further into bay
The triathlon was originally due to take place on Saturday but the schedule was disrupted by severe weather over the weekend.
Storm Betty caused flooding and wind damage in several locations across the island of Ireland on Friday evening.
On Friday afternoon, the organisers said they intended to move Saturday's swim course "further into Youghal Bay, where the water is more protected".
However, they later had to postpone the triathlon because the bike course was affected by flooding and storm debris.
On Saturday afternoon, the organisers said the race would go ahead on Sunday after Cork County Council helped to clear the course of debris.
They added that due to "improving weather conditions" the swim course would "revert back to the original course".
Following the deaths of the two men, Cork County Council said it was currently offering "every assistance required to the Ironman Group and all those impacted".
"We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time," it added.
The triathlon event, which also features a full Ironman alongside the 70.3 event, continued on Sunday.
County Cork Mayor Frank O'Flynn said the deaths were a "tragedy" and that his "thoughts and prayers are with the families and their friends at this very, very sad occasion".
Mr O'Flynn said he was at the finish of the event on Sunday and that many of the athletes were not fully aware of what had happened.
He told Irish broadcaster RTÉ the decision to continue the event "was a hard one to call".
"I've no doubt there will be a full investigation and I look forward to the reports on that and that’s something that I ask that they would look at," he added.
"Afterwards, I suppose its easier to make the call, but it's a worldwide event, there's quite a lot of organisation that went into it.
"But at the end of the day, safety is paramount and the fact that they did reduce the length of the swim - it was at that stage they thought that they would make it much safer, because they are very, very conscious of safety."
Mr O'Flynn said the event is "very, very well organised" and he had never seen "so many stewards".